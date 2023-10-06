Obituaries

Crandall, William

File photo
File photo
Oct 6, 2023

CRANDALL, Jr., William

Age 87, from Griffin, GA, passed on October 3, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

