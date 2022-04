CRANDALL III, Charles Newton "Chuck"



Charles "Chuck" Newton Crandall III, 74, died April 1, 2022, in Marietta, GA. A funeral service and reception will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel, Marietta, GA. Internment will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.