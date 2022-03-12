Craig, William

Hamburger icon
CRAIG, Sr., William Howard

Mr. William Howard Craig, Sr., age 86, of Newnan, passed away. He was the past president of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Mr. Craig was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus Council #12862. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Craig; his daughter, Sharon Thompson; sons, Bill Craig and his wife, Bridget; Joseph Craig; sister, Mary Taylor; brother, Hubert Thuet and his wife, Joanne; grandson, William H. Craig, III "Trey". A memorial mass will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Newnan. The family will receive friends at 10:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society mailed to St. Mary, Magdalene 3 Village Road, Newnan, GA 30265.




