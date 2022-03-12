Craig, William

CRAIG, Sr., William Howard



Mr. William Howard Craig, Sr., age 86, of Newnan, passed away. He was the past president of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Mr. Craig was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus Council #12862. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Craig; his daughter, Sharon Thompson; sons, Bill Craig and his wife, Bridget; Joseph Craig; sister, Mary Taylor; brother, Hubert Thuet and his wife, Joanne; grandson, William H. Craig, III "Trey". A memorial mass will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Newnan. The family will receive friends at 10:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society mailed to St. Mary, Magdalene 3 Village Road, Newnan, GA 30265.



