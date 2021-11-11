CRAIG, Allene Pinckard



Allene Pinckard Craig, age 94, of Ft. Myers, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior in heaven on Monday, September 27, 2021 at her home peacefully with her children, Jim, Judy and Jerry by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Jeanette Pinckard, her first husband, Ray E. Johnson, her second husband of 6 years, Johnny Craig, her sister and brother in law, Jack (Rennie) McCullers, her brothers, Bobby Pinckard and Danny Pinckard, her grandsons, Jeremy Johnson and, Jarret Clower. Allene was born in Stillmore, Georgia. She graduated from Stone Mountain High School, Stone Mountain, Georgia. She worked for Bellsouth and retired to spend time with her family. She was devoted in taking care of her parents and grandchildren. She attended church at Stone Mountain Methodist and Mountain Park Methodist while she lived in Georgia. Allene is survived by her two sons and daughter, Jim Ray Johnson, Judy Johnson Clower and her boyfriend, Bob Bigelow, Jerry and Kay Johnson. Grandchildren: Matt Johnson and his fiancé Rachel Cicerrella, Jenne & Brandt Watson, Matt & Jenny Stinchcomb, Jon & Ali Stichcomb, Jerae & Daniel Krakeel, Josh & Brandi Johnson, John Tippins, Jeffrey & Amy Tippins, Shanda Rolon and Dustin and Randi Yancey. Sister, Amelia Butler and Sister in law, Louise Pinckard. Several Great-Grand Children and nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Helen for her friendship and care along with many other friends and relatives. Allene enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the Braves play and doing her crossword books. She was a beloved Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all. A Memorial Service to Honor and Celebrate the life of Allene Pinckard Craig will be held Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Monroe United Methodist Church, 400 South Broad St. Monroe, GA 30655, with Pastor Wes Sorrells and Pastor John Purrington officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spina Bifida Fountain in Memory of Allene P. Craig. The family request everyone's attendance after the service to share stories and celebrate Allene's life at Monroe Country Club immediately following the memorial. Refreshments will be served.

