Craig, A. Harold

CRAIG, Sr., A. Harold



A. Harold Craig, Sr. passed on July 13, 2022. The son of Fred and Irene Craig, he grew up on a Lawrenceville farm during the depression. A graduate of Lawrenceville High School and North Georgia College, he taught and coached basketball in Lawrenceville until called for active duty as an Army officer. He served in the Korean conflict and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge.



While stationed at Ft. Benning, he met and married Marie Fleming. He retired from Georgia National Guard as a Brigadier General and from Vocational Rehabilitation with the State of Georgia after thirty years. Until unable to do so, he loved spending time at his Lake Lanier cabin, golfing, and playing cards, especially with lifelong friends.



Harold was predeceased by wife Marie and daughter Kevin. He is survived by Hal (Sharon) Craig, Dianne (Bill) Craig-Clark, Frederick (Susan) Craig; seven grandchildren; and five 5 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service is planned for 11:00 AM, Monday, July 18 at Gwinnett Memorial Gardens, 925 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100.




