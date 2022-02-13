CRAFT, Patricia Jane



June 29, 1952 – February 1, 2022



Patricia Jane Craft—advocate, beloved wife, and friend—passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 2, 2022, after battling end-stage renal disease. Pat was born at Crawford-Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 29, 1952. She attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1974 with an undergraduate degree in Philosophy and in 1977 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence, both from the University of Georgia. She was a member of the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band and an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. She rarely missed watching a game and was absolutely thrilled with Georgia's triumph over Alabama in the 2022 championship playoff game! Pat began her career as a criminal prosecutor with the Office of the District Attorney for Whitfield County, Georgia. She then developed her lifelong expertise in labor and employment law as a passionate advocate for the rights of employees, specializing in wage and hour law, as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Regional Solicitor and in private practice. She continued to be an advocate for employee rights in private practice and as a consultant. She further shared her expertise as an adjunct professor at the John Marshall Law School. Pat and her wife Carolyn Conner were together for over 34 years and were able to legally marry in 2015. They enjoyed extensive travel, including trips to Italy, France, Great Britain, Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Russia, New Zealand, China, and Tibet. Pat is survived by her loving wife Carolyn, her sister and brother-in-law Luella and Michael Ledford, her sister and brother-in-law Jo and Dan Wallace, her nephew David and his wife Ginny, and her beloved five-year old niece, Ava. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church of Decatur (https://www.fbcdecatur.com/giving), where Pat was a faithful member, serving as a deacon and member of the Finance and Personnel committees. Donations can also be made to Paws Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter, 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairmont Avenue, Decatur, Georgia, on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

