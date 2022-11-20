Craddock, Patricia

CRADDOCK (BARTH),



Patricia Anne



Patricia Anne Barth Craddock, age 82, born March 25, 1940, lovingly known as Patti, passed away on November 11, 2022.



She leaves behind her loving husband, Thomas Atkins Craddock (Tom) of Amelia Island, Florida; Her children, Mark Curry Cross, Jr. (Frances) of Athens, Georgia, Charlotte Anne Cross Sharp (Thomas) of Albany, Georgia; and grandchildren, Mark Curry Cross, III, John Mobley Cross, and Constance Anne Cross (Annie), all of Athens, Georgia. In addition, she is survived by step-grandchildren, Caroline Doherty, Allison Doherty, Emiy Doherty, and Philip Doherty. She is also survived by three step-children, Christopher Thomas Craddock (Valerie) of Cumming, Georgia, Richard Daniel Craddock (Melissa) of Roswell, Georgia, and Michael David Craddock (MIchelle) of Cumming, Georgia. She is also survived by six step-grandchildren, Jake Craddock, Ella Craddock, Ben Craddock, Clare Craddock, Tommy Craddock and Olivia Craddock. Pat is also survived by sister-in-law, Janet Barth Christenson; along with her nine nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Louis Barth and Don Barth (Janet).



Pat loved her husband, her partner, and trusted friend, Thomas (Tom) Atkins Craddock. Together they devotedly enjoyed their families. They often traveled worldwide together for many years enjoying their adventures together. They made a perfect team spending their retired years exploring, going and doing, to the amazement of their family and friends.



However, their most enjoyment came from their ocean front home at Amelia Island, Florida and mountain home at Big Canoe, Georgia. Many "Blessed" moments were spent together watching sunrises, moonrises, and enjoying the natural beauty that surrounded their lives. Many hours were spent together enjoying the animals and birds at their beach and mountain homes.



Pat was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1940 to Louis Fitzgerald Barth and Louise Cassin Barth. She attended E. Rivers Elementary School and graduated from The Westminster Schools in Atlanta in 1958. During high school, Pat's best friends, Lynn Collins, Judy Albert, and Annie Gill were often seen touring Peachtree Road in Lynn Collins 1956 Chevy convertible. They were famously known as the "Hill and Gully Riders." She then attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida where she was a member and President of the Chi Omega Sorority. Later, she became Southeastern Regional Sales Manager for Gannett Newspaper out of Atlanta, Georgia. Pat was also a long time member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.



Pat was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She and Tom were "best friends" spending the majority of their time together, loving each other and being blessed in so many ways by the Lord they so loved. He has now taken her to HIS Kingdom. A private celebration of her life has been planned. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Cancer Society - Leukemia Research. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com

