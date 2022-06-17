Craddock, Cleveland

CRADDOCK, Sr., Cleveland



Celebration of Life Service for Elder Cleveland R. Craddock, Sr., of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 12:00 Noon; First Missionary Baptist Church, 3725 Flat Shoals Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Bishop C.L. Carter, Sr., Pastor. Interment; Southview Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, June 17, 2022 from 2-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731



