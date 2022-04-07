ajc logo
COYNE, Lauren Bailey

Lauren Bailey Coyne (29), also known as Cadence, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. For those who loved her with us, a gathering to celebrate her life will be held Saturday April 16, 2022, from 10AM to 1PM, at The Tree Room, 159 Oneta St., Building 5, Athens, GA. Friends of Bailey and family are invited to stop by and visit.

Bailey was born March 20, 1992, in Watkinsville, Georgia. Bailey was an avid animal lover and passionate about music and above all, a fierce mother. Her proudest accomplishment was her children, who will carry on her memory in life.

She is survived by her children, twins; Harper and Lukas; her sister Carmen Coyne; her parents Robin Floyd and Tony Coyne; her co-parent Jack Snodgrass; her grandparents Joyce and Richard Floyd and Peggy Coyne; and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of fowers, a Go Fund Me page has been created for those who wish to honor her living memory. All donations raised will be contributed to 529 Education funds for her children, Harper and Lukas Snodgrass.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/lauren-bailey-cadence-coyne-memorial

