Cox, William

COX, Sr., William Gerald "Jerry"



William Gerald "Jerry" Cox, Sr., age 79, died peacefully in his Smyrna, GA home, on 28 February 2021. Jerry was born and raised in Chattanooga, TN, and was the youngest of four children. His father, Alvin T. Cox died when he was only 13, and he began working regularly with his mom Emily at the family's downtown furniture store. He began developing his business sense in those early teenage years, as he began to work during his time off selling peanuts, popcorn and other snacks at a local ballpark. During his middle and high school years, Jerry joined the baseball, track and basketball teams. The highlight of his high school experience was going all the way to the Tennessee Basketball State Championship during his Junior year and playing at the Vanderbilt Coliseum in Nashville. He continued his academic career at Georgia Tech, and joined the Sigma Nu fraternity. He was honored to serve as the President of his sophomore and junior classes, and then as the Student Body President from 1962-1963. These formative years blessed him with a love of Georgia Tech and friendships that lasted a life time. After graduating from Georgia Tech, Jerry spent two years in the United States Army from 1964-1965, then continued to Wharton Business School to pursue an MBA where he graduated in 1967. He gained experience in the business world with companies such as IBM, Southwire, Central Trane Air Conditioning Company, Costal States Life Insurance and Guardian and Home Life Insurance Agency. Then Jerry went on to form the Atlanta Planning Group in the early 90s with a group of business partners where he helped clients with estate and financial planning. Jerry married the love of his life, Kay, wife of nearly 50 years. He instilled a love of the outdoorsin his two children Claire and Will Cox. Jerry and Kay traveled to most every contenannt, when they were not spending time with their family or friends at Lake Burton. Jerry was a loving grandfather to his three grandchildren who called him, "Pops." He loved his family dearly and will be missed for his patience in conflict with others, zeal for life, and love for his fellow man. Jerry was very active in the churches he attended, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and the Chairman of the Board of Deacons in the early 1990s at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. Jerry and his wife Kay moved membership in the early 2000s to the Church of the Apostles where he was active in the men's bible studies and serving in the church. He set an example to love God and love others well. He dedicated time to serving others with The Atlanta Kiwanis Club for over 40 years. Jerry was preceded in death by his two sisters, Marilyn Cox Parson and Betty Jo Cox Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Kay Poindexter Cox, his children Claire Cox (Dennis Bledsoe) and Will Cox (Amanda), grandchildren Conner Cox, Lucy Cox, and Owen Cox, brother Tom Cox (Linda) and several nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing tennis, racket ball, skiing, hiking, fishing, and adventuring outdoors. He rarely missed a Georgia Tech football game, and enjoyed time with friends. He will be remembered by his family for his kind and deliberate manner, work ethic, his patience, his zeal for life, love of adventure, and faithfulness to God. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Pkwy. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, at 11 AM on Friday, March 5, 2021. Covid precautions will be taken for those that want to come in person. The memorial service will be shown via Zoom for those that do not feel comfortable coming in person. The Zoom link and meeting ID follow:https://zoom.us/j/92253858020 Meeting ID: 922 5385 8020 Passcode: 799076In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation, 760 Spring St. NW, Suite 40, Atlanta, GA 30308 or Church of the Apostles, address is listed above.



