COX, Robert Lee "Robi"



Mr. Robert "Robi" Lee Cox, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.



Robert was born on June 28, 1965, in Atlanta, GA, son of Agetha G. Cole and the late, William T. Cox, Sr.



Robi was educated in the Gwinnett County School System and became a true entrepreneur. He has lived in Atlanta, GA, Rome, GA, and San Diego, CA, where he achieved his dream of owning his own bar. Robi enjoyed traveling the world and experiencing many cultures.



Survivors include his mother, Agetha Cole, of Rome, GA; his brother, William T. Cox Jr. "Tee"; many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews.



A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, Rome, GA. His best friend, Doni` Reese, will officiate the service.



There will be a small gathering of friends and family at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, November 18, 2023.



Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.



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