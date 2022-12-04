ajc logo
Cox, Janice

COX (HARTWELL), Janice

Our Mother and beloved "Mimi" Janice Elaine (Hartwell) Cox passed into the loving arms of The Lord in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Mrs. Cox passed away peacefully at her home with her sons and extended family comforting her along her journey. Janice touched so many different people's lives in so many different ways while living a life grounded in her deep Catholic faith. Janice was a very active member of Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta, Georgia, as well as a former Church Secretary at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church in Switzerland, Florida.

Janice was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on January 23, 1936, and married Donald G. Cox on November 16, 1957, who preceded her in death in August of 2001. Don and Jan moved the family from New England in 1977, to Jacksonville, Florida, to begin a new life making many life-long friends and touching countless people along the way.

In 1998, Jan and Don moved to Marietta, Georgia, to be closer to their sons and soon to arrive first grandchild. Janice is survived by her 3 sons, Tim Cox (Marcia) of Marietta, Georgia, Terry Cox (Suzanne) of Woodstock, Georgia, and Darren Cox of Canton, Georgia.

Mimi is survived by her 6 beloved grandchildren, Sydney Cox (24), Skyler Cox (22), twins, Harper Cox and Daniel Cox (21), Matthew Cox (16), and Alexandra Cox (14) all of Georgia.

Janice is also survived by a brother, Paul Hartwell (Susan) of Dracut, Massachusetts; and was preceded in death by a brother, Harold "Red" W. Hartwell III (Patricia) of Pelham, New Hampshire, who passed in 2006. Janice is survived by many other well-loved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A Prayer Vigil and visitation with family was held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in downtown Marietta, Georgia, on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass celebrating Mrs. Cox's life will take place at Transfiguration Catholic Church, Marietta, Georgia on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM. A reception will follow in the parish hall.

Janice will rest eternally with her husband, Donald, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, St. Augustine Beach, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marietta, Georgia or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.




