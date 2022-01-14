Cox, James

COX, III, James Hadley



"Jim"



July 18, 1950 - January 5, 2022



James "Jim" Hadley Cox III, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022. Jim was born in Cordele, GA. on July 18, 1950 to the late James and Linda Cox.



Jim graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in 1972. After graduation he was admitted to the University of Georgia School of Law and the Business School where he received both his juris doctorate and MBA in 1975. After passing the bar exam, he was admitted to the Georgia Bar and moved to Atlanta where he established an impressive legal career over his 46-year legal practice. In 1975 he began his career as Legal Counsel for Gulf Oil Corporation. In 1978, he joined Redfern, Butler and Morgan, which later merged with Hurt Richardson Garner Todd & Cadenhead where he was elected partner in 1982. During his time at HRFT&C he served on the management committee and later became sole managing partner. In 1993 he joined Paul Hastings Janofsky & Walker, and later joined Greenberg Traurig in 2002. In 2011 Jim decided to leave the big city law practice and moved to Clarkesville, GA to practice law as a sole practitioner. In 2014, he joined the Carr Law Group where he remained until he retired in September 2021. Jim tried cases in state and federal courts throughout the country. and was a very active member of the State Bar of Georgia throughout his career, serving as President of the Younger Lawyers Section of the GA Bar in 1986. He also served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors and the Governor's Judicial Nominating Commission. He gave his time and service to the GA Bar, being involved and leading many committees over the years of his practice. Jim was selected to Super Lawyers, a peer designation that is awarded only to a select number of accomplished attorneys in each state which is selected through peer recognition, professional achievement in legal practice, and other cogent factors. Jim was a fierce litigator, loved the practice of law, and was respected and admired by his peers. Although he accomplished great career success in his short time on earth, he was the most proud of his role as a father, and his 3 children adored him.



He was a Life Member of Capital City Club since 1976. He was an outdoorsman, an avid hunter and clay shooter, spending the majority of his weekends at Burge Plantation where he was a longtime member. A lover of all things history, he prided himself on his intelligence. He was honest, always did the right thing, and found joy in the simplest of things in life. An incredible father, and a great friend. A remarkable man who loved with a deep and joyous heart.



He is survived by his three children: his son Jay Cox (Martha Cox); and his daughters Cassie Dotson (Andrew Dotson) and Caroline Cox, all of Atlanta; his grandchildren Weller Cox, Hadley Cox, and Ozzie Cox. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

