Cox, Elizabeth

COX (JONES), Elizabeth



A life long Atlantan, Liz Cox died of Alzheimer's disease January 15, 2022. She was the third daughter of Bryant and Virginia Hopkins Jones. She attended Christ the King School, The Lovett School and earned a BA degree in Business Administration from the University of GA. She had a long career with Bell South as a Systems Analyst. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband John, gardening and painting. Being Outdoors was where she was the happiest. She continued to walk daily with John in spite of her advancing dementia. Liz was an ardent animal lover and was always known as a kind and generous person. She had been very active in the conservation of The Duck Pond in Buckhead near her home, and helped many of the animals that were in need. Liz was predeceased by her parents and her sister Virginia H. Jones. She is survived by her husband John Cox and sister Helen J. Fraser (Tom) and her nieces Virginia F. Battuello (Eric) and Rhode F. Abele (James). A remembrance for Liz will be held at The Duck Pond at a later time. If you wish to make a contribution in her memory please contact The Alzheimer's Association and The Atlanta Humane Society.



