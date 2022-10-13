ajc logo
Cox, Edna

COX, Edna

Edna Reeder Cox, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Angel Gardens in Dacula, Georgia. Edna was born on August 30, 1932, in Panama City, Florida. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dewitt T. Cox. They were married for 61 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Giles Franklin Reeder and Gennie Page Reeder of Southport, FL; her brother, Eugene Reeder of Southport, FL; her daughter, Linda Carol Palmer (deceased husband, Jerry). She is survived by her other 3 children, Anna Cox McEver (husband Emory) of Canton, Dr. Frank Cox (wife Mary) of Lawrenceville, and Susan Cox Berrong (husband Al) of Hoschton. She was proud of her 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Edna served her Lord faithfully beside her husband as a pastor's wife. She worked for the J.C. Penney Company; First Baptist Church of Tallahassee, Florida; Southern Baptist Home Mission Board; and Fulton County Board of Education. She previously served as a trustee for Baptist Village, in Waycross, Georgia. She was a member of North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville and the Ladies Senior Life Group Class.

The family will have visitation on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 AM till noon and from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at North Metro Baptist Church, 1026 Old Peachtree Rd. NE in Lawrenceville. The Funeral service will be on Sunday, October 16 at 3 PM at North Metro Baptist Church with Dr. Frank Cox and Dr. J. Robert White officiating.

Flowers can be sent to Bill Head Funeral Home, Duluth, GA. You might also consider donating to the Building Fund at North Metro Baptist Church (designated for the Coffee Shop). Condolences may be sent to www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel.

(770)476-2535.




