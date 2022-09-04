ajc logo
X

Cox, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COX, Donald Jackson

Mr. Donald Jackson Cox, age 90, of Atlanta, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna with Dr. Gil Watson officiating. Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery. Don was born on October 20, 1931, in Jasper (Pickens County), Georgia, the beloved only child of Altie Wigington Cox and Howard Tate Cox. The family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia in 1940, and Don grew up in Atlanta's West End. He attended Brown High School and was a gifted athlete, lettering in baseball, basketball and football. He was the center on the BHS 1949 Football State Championship team, earning the MVP award. Don was married to Patricia O'Quinn on April 1, 1950. They were happily married for 67 years before her passing in 2018. Soon after the wedding he joined the United States Air Force. He served during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge. After the war, Don became a Fire Protection Engineer and worked in that field until retirement in 2009. Don loved his Lord, his wife, and his family. He set an example of duty, truth and honor for all of us.

Don and Pat were the parents of, Donna (Gene) Brooks, Tim (Gail) Cox, and Lee (Kris) Cox. Surviving are also six grandchildren, Joanne Brooks Griffin (Danny), Donnie (Melody) Cox, Kelly (Patrick) Saxby, Casey Cox, Gene (Becca) Brooks III, Meredith Cox; great-grandchildren, Patrick Helmke, McKayla Cox, Curtis Cox, Shirley Kate Saxby, Caleb Cox, Sutton Saxby, Shepard Saxby, Harrison Lee, Gene Brooks 4, Cora Mae Cox; niece, Brenda Merkl Peacock.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, is in charge of arrangements.

www.carmichaelcares.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale18h ago
What if UGA is - gulp - better than last year?
6h ago
Grossman draws bases-loaded walk in 9th, Braves beat Marlins
1h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3
4h ago
The Latest
Jackson, Larry
Barr, John
1h ago
Britt, Frances
1h ago
Featured
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley blows out his candle getting a surprise birthday celebration before kickoff against Oregon in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top