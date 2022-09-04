COX, Donald Jackson



Mr. Donald Jackson Cox, age 90, of Atlanta, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna with Dr. Gil Watson officiating. Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery. Don was born on October 20, 1931, in Jasper (Pickens County), Georgia, the beloved only child of Altie Wigington Cox and Howard Tate Cox. The family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia in 1940, and Don grew up in Atlanta's West End. He attended Brown High School and was a gifted athlete, lettering in baseball, basketball and football. He was the center on the BHS 1949 Football State Championship team, earning the MVP award. Don was married to Patricia O'Quinn on April 1, 1950. They were happily married for 67 years before her passing in 2018. Soon after the wedding he joined the United States Air Force. He served during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge. After the war, Don became a Fire Protection Engineer and worked in that field until retirement in 2009. Don loved his Lord, his wife, and his family. He set an example of duty, truth and honor for all of us.



Don and Pat were the parents of, Donna (Gene) Brooks, Tim (Gail) Cox, and Lee (Kris) Cox. Surviving are also six grandchildren, Joanne Brooks Griffin (Danny), Donnie (Melody) Cox, Kelly (Patrick) Saxby, Casey Cox, Gene (Becca) Brooks III, Meredith Cox; great-grandchildren, Patrick Helmke, McKayla Cox, Curtis Cox, Shirley Kate Saxby, Caleb Cox, Sutton Saxby, Shepard Saxby, Harrison Lee, Gene Brooks 4, Cora Mae Cox; niece, Brenda Merkl Peacock.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, is in charge of arrangements.



www.carmichaelcares.com



