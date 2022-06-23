ajc logo
X

Cox, Charles

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries

COX, Charles

Charles "Charlie" William Cox, Sr., 82, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born on Thursday, February 8, 1940, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to the late Dale Alfred and Matilda Eloise (Durden) Cox.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Rena Kay Johnson Cox. He leaves behind to honor his memory his son, Charles Cox, Jr.; daughters, Tammy Cox, and Rebecca Oller; grandchildren, Lindy Oller, Joshua Oller, Meaghan Kinney, and Mallory Kaleta (Dave); great-grandchild, Joey Kaleta; brother, Nick Cox (Nancy); and sisters, Sue Haralson, and Patty Billingsley (Rogger).

A private family final farewell was held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Inman United Methodist Church; date and time will be announced later.

Any floral arrangements should be sent directly to the church; however, the family lovingly requests that donations be made in Charlie's name to Shriners Children Hospital, https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving, in lieu of flowers.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Killer Billy Sunday Birt was a father who left behind a family divided
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
8h ago
Feds step up investigation of ‘fake’ Georgia GOP electors
9h ago
Duvall caps Braves' comeback in 9th for 4-3 win over Giants
2h ago
Duvall caps Braves' comeback in 9th for 4-3 win over Giants
2h ago
Teen's miraculous survival in Florida collapse finds purpose
1h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Phillips, Mary
Perrin, Geraldine
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top