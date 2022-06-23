COX, Charles



Charles "Charlie" William Cox, Sr., 82, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born on Thursday, February 8, 1940, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to the late Dale Alfred and Matilda Eloise (Durden) Cox.



Charlie was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Rena Kay Johnson Cox. He leaves behind to honor his memory his son, Charles Cox, Jr.; daughters, Tammy Cox, and Rebecca Oller; grandchildren, Lindy Oller, Joshua Oller, Meaghan Kinney, and Mallory Kaleta (Dave); great-grandchild, Joey Kaleta; brother, Nick Cox (Nancy); and sisters, Sue Haralson, and Patty Billingsley (Rogger).



A private family final farewell was held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Inman United Methodist Church; date and time will be announced later.



Any floral arrangements should be sent directly to the church; however, the family lovingly requests that donations be made in Charlie's name to Shriners Children Hospital, https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving, in lieu of flowers.



