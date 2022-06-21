Cox, Bryant

ajc logo
Mr. Bryant Cox of Mableton, GA, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. His Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Big Bethel AME Church. Bryant is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, LayToya Marie; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held today from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, in our Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

