COX, Bryant



Mr. Bryant Cox of Mableton, GA, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. His Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Big Bethel AME Church. Bryant is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, LayToya Marie; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held today from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, in our Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

