Cox, Ashley

Ms. Ashley Juanetta Samone Cox, 31, of Stockbridge, GA passed Thursday, October 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Cox will be held at 1:00PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by INVITATION only. Ms. Cox will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30297. Visitation is 2:00PM-4:00PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

