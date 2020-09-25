Cox, Alice



On Friday, September 18th, our community sadly lost a pillar. Mrs. Alice Cox passed away from natural causes at Bonterra Nursing Home. Her contributions to the lives of many include her nursing career with Sadie Mays Health and Rehab Center, her Mother Board ministry at Paradise Baptist Church, and as a staunch member of her beloved Summerhill Neighborhood Association. Alice is survived by her son, Bryant Cox (Betty), 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Estelle Wadley, three sisters, Martha, Hazel and Virginia, two brothers, Lewis and Clifford and sons Ben Jenkins (Cora), and Fareed Abdul Haqq Jihad.



She knew everyone in Atlanta and her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those she reached but never met. Share your stories of remembrance at her graveside memorial service at South View Cemetery on Saturday, September 26, at 11 AM. Her Viewing will be held today in the Chapel at Pollard from 11 am ? 8 pm. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

