COWINS, Courtney Jarrod



Courtney Jarrod Cowins, 41, of Decatur, GA passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Homegoing Services to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Courtney Cowins will be held Friday April 16, 2021 11:00 AM, at Rehab Cathedral 5964 Covington Hwy Decatur, Ga 30035. Visitation services will be held from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. He leaves to cherish his memory: A host of relatives and many dear friends. DUE TO COVID-19 MASK ARE REQUIRED BY ALL GUESTS.

