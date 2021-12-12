Cowden, Jean

COWDEN (HARRISON), Jean



Mrs. Jean Harrison Cowden, retired Fulton County teacher, age 96 passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Sunrise Senior Living of Decatur.



She was born January 27, 1925 in Polk County, daughter of the late George H. Harrison and the late Ruby James Harrison.



She grew up in Rockmart, GA where she attended 1st grade with and later married Bartow Cowden, III for 50+ years until his passing in 2006.



After graduating from The University of Georgia, Jean and Bartow campaigned for President Jimmy Carter with the "Peanut Bigrade" in 1976. She held memberships in the Appalachian Trail Club, College Park Historical Society, the Methodist Women's Club, and the First United Methodist Church of College Park.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, George Harrison Cowden; sisters, Elizabeth H. Goldin and Martha H. Shotts.



Survivors included a son, Bartow Cowden IV and his wife, Sharon Polmanteer.



Inurnment was held in the Harrison Family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery in Rockmart.



Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Jean Harrison Cowden.

