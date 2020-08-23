COWART, Louie Carlton Louie Carlton Cowart, 97, of McDonough passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born in Alpharetta, GA on November 30, 1922 to the late Selwyn and Lydia Cowart. Mr. Cowart was a proud US Navy Veteran serving during WW II. He was married to the late Catherine Williamson Cowart for 73 years. Louie worked for Delta Airlines for 35 years and retired as manager of Production and Control. After retiring Louie served as president of the Delta Pioneers. He was a deacon for Salem Baptist Church, formerly for McDonough Road Baptist Church and Hapeville First Baptist Church. Mr. Cowart is survived by his children, Wayne (Linda) Cowart of Flowery Branch, Dale Terwilliger of Buford, Marshall (Patricia) Cowart of Tallahassee, FL and Julie (Paul) Toms of Locust Grove. He has eight grandchildren, Keith (Kim) Cowart, Jennifer Cowart, Bud (Mimi) Terwilliger, Leigh (Clint) Walker, Danae (Andy) McBurney, Marissa Cowart (Eddie), Will (Elizabeth) Toms and Carson Toms. Also, four great grandchildren, Jackson, Isabelle, Ada and Wyatt and several nieces and nephews. Pastor Rick Statham will officiate a graveside service at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at College Park Cemetery in College Park, GA. Those desiring may send contributions in memory of Louie Cowart to Salem Baptist Church in McDonough, GA. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

