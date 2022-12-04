COWART, John H.



Atlanta homebuilder and developer John H. Cowart, age 86, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on November 30, 2022 while surrounded by his family and loved ones. Born in 1936, John was one of 7 siblings born to William and Effie Cowart of Marble Hill, GA. John was the only member of his family to graduate from college after attending Georgia State University where he earned his BBA degree in real estate. While in school, he was elected Class President and also served as President of his Kappa Sigma fraternity. After graduation, John served in the US Army and was stationed at Ft. Eustis, VA. After receiving his honorable discharge, John returned to Atlanta and began his long and successful career in the real estate industry when he was offered the opportunity to sell homes in the Chamblee and Brookhaven communities that were built by his beloved cousin, Jim Cowart.



Beginning in 1972, John founded his own building and development company known as John Cowart Properties, and he formed a residential brokerage firm called Cowart Reynolds Associates that marketed homes in residential communities throughout metropolitan Atlanta. These companies quickly garnered a reputation for creating some of the most desirable communities in the areas of Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and North Fulton County. Some of the most notable neighborhoods he helped create include, Redfield, Brooke Farm, Wynterhall, River Oaks, Sedgefield, St. Andrews, Doublegate, Oxford Mill and Winfield on the River. John's success and expertise as a developer eventually drew the attention of a national homebuilder and together they formed a venture that developed over 13 projects within the southeast containing over 2,500 single family homes. In total, it is believed that John's efforts resulted in the development of over 33 residential communities containing 5,500 single family homes.



Complimenting his residential expertise, John Cowart was also instrumental in creating several commercial projects in Metro Atlanta that included multi-family, retail and office properties. During the 1980's and 1990's, his vision helped shape what is known today as the City of Dunwoody, and in particular the northern corridor of Ashford Dunwoody Road. Dating back to 1966, John moved his young family to a wooded parcel of land on Ashford Dunwoody Road that was situated across from what is today the current City Hall of Dunwoody. At that time, Ashford Dunwoody Road was a two-lane road, Interstate 285 had just been completed and Perimeter Mall did not exist. While living there, John's sons attended "the old" Dunwoody Elementary School that is currently used today as the Dunwoody Library and Marist School. In subsequent years, John acquired ownership interests in the land surrounding his homeplace and the footprint of his holdings formed a triangle that extended from Valley View Road north along Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road. As Dunwoody began to grow during the late 1980's, he was able to rezone the area for mixed use development and he built Ashford Center Parkway that today connects Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road and is a significant thoroughfare in the city of Dunwoody. He eventually sold off the land parcels that are today single family homes, multifamily apartments, office buildings and senior living quarters that begin at Dunwoody City Hall and extend to the Dunwoody Library. Additionally, some of the retail centers and multi-family properties that exist south of City Hall towards Perimeter Mall were created as a result of John's vision and efforts.



Throughout his career, Mr. Cowart was involved in the leadership of many industry related and civic organizations including his committee membership of the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Because he credited his success in real estate to his attendance at Georgia State University, John established a scholarship fund at his alma mater that provided financial assistance to enable students from the US and overseas to attend Georgia State University that might not otherwise have the financial means to attend college. His industry accomplishments also led to his being elected President of the Greater Atlanta Homebuilder Association in 1989. John was eventually elevated to become a board member and senior executive committee member of the National Association of Homebuilders in Washington, DC and was chairman of the Convention Committee of the NAHB for 3 years, the largest annual convention group in the United States. In 1987, John was recognized as the GA Home Builders Association Builder of the Year, and in 1995 was the recipient of the real estate industry's highest distinction by receiving the Lewis Cenker Lifetime Achievement Award.



Known by all as a man of great faith, John would say his greatest reward was in service of his Lord and Savior at his beloved Mt Paran Church of God. Throughout his life, he would always tell his sons and grandchildren "you can't out give God, that is always why my family has been so blessed". For many years John served as an Elder and as a member of the Board Trustees, along with the Church Finance Committee at Mt Paran. Due to his failing eyesight brought on by macular degeneration, John felt led to resign his post on the Trustee Committee and became the first Trustee Emeritus in the history of his church.



John is survived by his loving wife of over 63 years, Judith Elaine; his son, John Cowart, Jr. (Cheri, Lynn); granddaughter, Shelbie (Marcus Bauer); great-grandson, Jameson; great- granddaughter (in the oven); grandson, Justin; his son, Michael Cowart (Sharlene); granddaughters, Ashley Faith, Summer Grace; and grandson, Ryan Michael; his son, Dean Cowart; grandson, Matthew; granddaughter, Emily; and grandson, William; brother, Philip Cowart; and many cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 9 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at HM Patterson Funeral Home located at 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Paran Church of God, 2055 Mt. Paran Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in his honor to Dunwoody Christian School, located at 1445 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338.



