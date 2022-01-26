Cowart, Eugene

COWART, Jr., Eugene



Eugene Hudson Cowart Junior, 77, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on January 23 after the spending the holidays and last several weeks with family. Hudson was born in Savannah, GA to Eugene and Sarah Cowart on April 11, 1944. He played football at Groves High School in Savannah and attended Armstrong University. Hudson served in the National Guard and enjoyed a long sales leadership career starting in 1963 at Unisys, where he was the VP and Managing Principle for North America Public Sector until his retirement in 2000. He married his wife Jackie at their home in 2004. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene, and mother, Sarah. Hudson is survived by his wife, Jackie, sisters Theresa Harrison and Patty Miller, mother-in-law Charlsie Hardegree, sons Chad and Chris (Natalie), stepchildren Shelley Smith (Brandon) and Matt Sanders (Jessica) and grandchildren Casey, Colby, Cayla and Charleigh Kate as well as many extended family members and friends who were like family to him. His dry sense of humor and quick wit will be missed.



A lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan, Hudson was relieved that hell did not, in fact, freeze over and he was able to watch them win a National Championship. He's tailgating in heaven right now yelling, "Gooooo Dawgs, sick 'em.. woof woof woof woof…" Hudson loved the outdoors and took pride in meticulously landscaping his yards filled with azalea's, driving his grandchildren on his John Deer tractor, boating anywhere from the Intracoastal Waterway to Lake Lanier or driving his Prowler around Atlanta to the Donut Shop. He mulliganed his way through many golf games while enjoying a Crown and Coke and regaling tall tales. Hudson was a history buff and loved traveling to many countries to see historical sites and fancied himself an archeologist as he lived vicariously binge watching The Curse of Oak Island.



While Hudson had many interests, he was most proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching basketball, volleyball, football, cheerleading and baseball games to cheer them on. He appreciated dining out and the simple reminders of home cooking, like his favorite dessert, his mom's strawberry cake. Despite his formal demeanor, he supported Jackie's habit of wearing festive hats for any occasion and singing happy birthday for friends and family- anything for a laugh. He may be one of the few people who actually liked fruitcake and watching Hallmark Christmas movies, which became a necessary distraction over the holidays from the many, many, decorations he endured all over the inside and outside of his house.



Since there are no formal services, the family requests that memorials and gifts in memory of Hudson be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research (michaeljfox.org) or Elim Baptist Church (elimbaptistchurch.weebly.com) in Newnan, GA.



The family would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the team of nurses who recently cared for Hudson at Northside Forsyth Hospital Fifth Tower Floor and to the doctors and essential workers who helped with Hudson's care as he battled Parkinson's including Dr. Mark Harris & Deborah Murray, Nurse Practitioner FPN-C Tracy McDaniels & Meredith, Dr. Factor & Barbara Sommerfeld, Dr. Wada & Team, Dr. James Stewart, Dr. Rayapudi & Team, Dr. Steed, Dr. Ellner, Dr. Nalovic, Amedisys Homecare, Seasons Hospice North Georgia, and the Kroger Grassland Pharmacists who always comforted the family while filling prescriptions.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.



