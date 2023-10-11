COVINGTON, Sr., Dallas McCarley



Dallas McCarley Covington, Sr., passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. He was born on March 8, 1938, in Ripley, MS, to Roy Berry Covington, Sr., and Carrie Etta McCarley Covington. Dallas attended Rhodes College and graduated from the University of Mississippi.



Dallas worked as an Economist for the Federal Government in Wage Indexes and Consumer and Producer Price Indexes. He served on the Boards for Excel Federal Credit Union and West Hills Child Development Center, as well as on numerous committees including The High Museum's Young Men's Round table, the Trinity Art Auction, founding member of the Atlanta Botanical Garden and their first Garden of Eden Ball. Dallas volunteered for many years at the gardens as a greeter and children's docent.



As a 50+ year faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, he served as Stephen Minister, Deacon, Elder, and Chair of Care & Christian Growth, and was chosen for several pastoral search committees and chaired one.



Dallas met his wife, Pam Wigren, while working for the Federal Government. They married on April 6, 1969, and have three sons, Dallas, Dietrich and Wilson. His four grandchildren, Sarah, Gardner, Rhodes and Hudson, gave him great joy. He loved to travel both in the US and abroad. His adventures began in college working at Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone Park. His most memorable trip was a Russian ice breaker in the Arctic Circle searching for Polar Bears. He loved pursuing his talents in photography and gardening, and found immense joy spending time with family and friends and at Lake Burton.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Children's Ministry or Pastoral Care, 1328 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.



www.firstpresatl.org/give.



