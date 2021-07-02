COUSINS, William Lamar, MD



August 27, 1942-June 28, 2021



William Lamar Cousins of Atlanta, GA died peacefully at home on June 28, 2021 after battling pancreatic cancer. Lamar was born August 27, 1942 to the late A. Roy Cousins and Martha Page Cousins. He was raised in Meriwether County and worked on the family farm before and after school. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1960 where he fondly remembered his time on the debate team, special teachers, and close friends. Lamar earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 1967. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Medical College of Virginia and served as a physician in the U. S. Army at the Recruiting Command in Cleveland, OH. Dr. Cousins completed a fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. After completing his fellowship and medical training, Lamar returned to his Georgia roots and established a medical practice in Marietta, GA where he worked in the same office from 1974 to 2021. Lamar was devoted to his patients – many of whom became lifelong friends – and also had longstanding and deep relationships with his office staff who he loved as family. In addition to his passion for his medical practice, he was a rabid Georgia football fan. He had a similar passion for politics which he followed closely not getting locked into one team or the other but always having a well-reasoned, independent and strongly held opinion about the issues of the day. He served on the Board of Regents for the Georgia University system with an appointment by Governor Joe Frank Harris. He took great joy and satisfaction in serving on the Board of Regents from 1983-1991. Lamar was devoted to his family and always showed up for everyone selflessly, with a whole heart, and generously. Upon returning to Georgia after his medical training, he returned to Meriwether County to visit his parents and family every Sunday for lunch until both of his parents died. Similarly, he took great pleasure in extending his love and devotion to his grandnieces and nephews. Lamar delighted in lavishing gifts on friends and family. Many times, his generous gifts were given anonymously. He was a gracious and kind man who is remembered fondly by friends and family alike. We will miss his engagement, kindness, humor, humanity, and thoughtfulness. Dr. Cousins is survived by his nieces and nephews, Holley Meers, MD (Michael), Lucian "Luke" Cousins (Vini), Albert Cousins, Lucy Simpson (John); grandnieces and nephews, Tomas Gowens, Matias Gowens, Lucian "Luca" Cousins, Jr., Caroline Meers, Katherine Meers, Abigail Meers and Martha "Millie" Simpson. In addition to his parents, Dr. Cousins was preceded in death by his brother, A. Lucian Cousins, MD, on March 5, 2010. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Union Baptist Church, 10077 Hwy. 100, Hogansville, GA in the St. Marks Community of Meriwether County, with interment in Luthersville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until 1 on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Medical College of Georgia Foundation at 720 St. Sebastian Way, Suite 150, Augusta, Georgia 30901, Attn: Kim McCue and noted that the donation is in honor of Wm L Cousins #1101. Alternatively, donations could be made at MCGFoundation.org and click Give Now. McKibben Funeral Home, Hogansville. www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com.

