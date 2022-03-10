Cousar, John

COUSAR, J. Burton "Burt"



John Burton (Captain Burt) Cousar, Sr., of St. Simons Island, Atlanta, GA and most recently Concord, NC, 95 passed away March 7, 2022. Born November 16, 1926, at Kings Daughter's Hospital in Staunton, VA, to the Reverend Doctor Robert Wilbur Cousar, and Nellie Irving Blanton Cousar he grew up in Chattanooga, TN, where his father was minister of Central Presbyterian Church. Burt attended Chattanooga High School and was in the U.S Navy 1944-1946 based in Hawaii. After World War II Burt returned to Chattanooga to continue his studies at the University of Chattanooga. In 1959, Burt and his wife Jane moved to Atlanta where the born salesman ultimately opened his own company, Cousar & Associates, Inc., a pension and profit-sharing consulting firm, in 1973. Survivors include his children, Jonathan Burton Cousar (Sheena), their children Myles Burton and Shyanna Starr Cousar of Union City, NJ and Starr Cousar Miller (Thomas) of Davidson, NC. He was preceded in death by his former wife Jane Bretske Cousar and wife Deedy King Cousar, brothers, Dr. Charles Blanton Cousar and Dr. Robert Wilbur Cousar, Jr. and his parents. The family is thankful for the team at The Gardens of Taylor Glen, Calvin and Caroline Cook, and Janice Green, for helping him in his later years. On Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM there will be a memorial service at Ramah Presbyterian Church, 14401 Ramah Church Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078, followed by a reception in fellowship hall. Burial will be at Bishopville Presbyterian Church, 215 S Main St., Bishopville, SC 29010 at 3:00 PM the same day. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to the Charles B. Cousar Scholarship Fund, Columbia Theological Seminary. James Funeral Home is entrusted with his final care. Full obituary found at: jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com

