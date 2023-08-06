COURSEY, Sr., Gary Bruce



Gary Bruce Coursey, age 83, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 4, 2023, surrounded by his devoted family. He was born on October 11, 1939, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, to his late parents, Lenora and Andrew Coursey. Gary graduated from Campbell of Fairburn High School before receiving his college degree from Georgia Tech. Following graduation, Gary served in the Army from 1961 to 1962, followed by the Army Reserves from 1962 to 1967.



In 1959, Gary met the love of his life, Yvette. Married in 1962, Gary and Yvette shared a blessed life filled with joy, love and a constant sense of adventure. During their 61-year marriage, Gary and Yvette traveled extensively around the world with their two sons, but had a particular love for skiing in the mountains of Colorado in the winter, spending time with their family and friends in the summer at Sea Island where they had a home for many years and visiting their sons' homes in California. Gary was a longtime member of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, supporting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and spending time with his family and countless friends.



Gary was a devoted husband and father who had a strong sense of family and a unique talent for building and fostering long term friendships. Blessed with the ability to never forget a name and a naturally optimistic and engaging personality, Gary developed an expansive network of friends and business colleagues as his hometown of Atlanta grew and expanded.



Professionally, Gary developed a true passion for architecture early in life and was particularly inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright. In 1971, Gary founded Gary B. Coursey & Associates Architects, where he remained active until his passing. Gary was fortunate to recruit and work with so many talented colleagues that helped build the business and who will continue to lead the company going forward. During his over 50-year career, Gary was integral in the design and development of countless innovative and creative multi-family housing solutions around the country including over 500,000 units of multi-family and student housing projects and other innovative market sectors, as well as numerous award-winning LEED certified projects. Gary received multiple professional awards and recognitions for his contributions to the field of architecture including his 2015 induction into the Fellowship of The American Institute of Architects, held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, for his exceptional design work in diverse environments. Additionally, Gary served on the Board of Directors of Preferred Apartment Communities from inception until its acquisition by Blackstone, in 2022.



Gary was an active member of his Greater Atlanta community, and he served on the Board of The Georgia Tech College of Design, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, The Georgia Tech Alexander Tharpe Fund Board & The Southern Polytechnic State University School of Architecture Advisory Board.



A service honoring Gary's life will be held at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 2 PM. A reception will follow the service at Cherokee Town & Country Club, 155 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



Gary is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Yvette Coursey; his sons, Gary B. "Court" Coursey, Jr., and Christopher Coursey (Jon); and an extended family and countless friends and colleagues whose lives he positively impacted. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



The Coursey family would like to thank Florelle Jean Pierre for her friendship, devotion and loving care to both Gary and Yvette. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House at Emory, or the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.



