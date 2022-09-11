COUCH, Thomas



At dawn on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Thomas J. Couch "Tom", beloved husband of Iris, died with his family surrounding him in a circle of love. Tom died at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, the same hospital system into which he was born on Capitol Avenue, May 4, 1938.



As a boy, Tom attended J. Allen Couch Elementary School, named for his grandfather. One can imagine the problems and the pride that went with this situation! He graduated from O'Keefe High School and went on to attend UGA where he pledged Sigma Chi. He received his bachelor's degree in history from Georgia State University where he continued his studies toward a master's degree as a teaching assistant.



A proud veteran, Tom served his country in the US Army Intelligence Branch.



Tom retired from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business Atlanta in 2008, where he was an associate director of adult education programs. Previously, he was the director of certification programs at Oglethorpe University. In years prior to this, Tom managed bookstores at Georgia State University and Oglethorpe University and was a salesman for Appleton, Century, Crofts, a college textbook publisher. Later, he was sales manager for Vanderkloot Film and TV, he worked at 4th Street Productions, and was an owner-operator and representative at Tom Couch Artists and Photographers. He enjoyed the camaraderie of friends in the Piedmont Park Football League (PPFL) as well as playing softball and coaching the advertising league team, the X 's.



All of his life, Tom enjoyed books covering history, American culture, philosophy, and religion. His friendships touched many over his extraordinary life, made more extraordinary by his marriage to Iris Blasdell Couch on September 6, 1998. Their extended blended family brought much love to them both.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. Couch, Sr. and Mary Lichtenwalter Couch; his beloved grandfather, J. Allen Couch, and his sister, Elizabeth Couch McCann.



He is survived by his wife Iris; his sister, Jane Couch Jones (Gordon); his daughters, Jennifer Jeter (Jeff), Kathleen Jaeckel (Glenn) and Elizabeth Hill (Mark); granddaughters, Sarah Kathryn, Caroline and Olivia, grandson, Robbie; and great granddaughter, Jane Elizabeth. He is also survived by his Chicago area family, brother-in-law Mike McCann; his nephews, Stuart McCann (Dee), Paul McCann and his sons Hutson and Lance, as well as numerous cousins in the Atlanta area.



Tom is also survived by stepchildren, Catherine Iconis (Mike), Cynthia Pembroke (Jim), Mike Blasdell (Heather) and Robert Blasdell.



A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, La Vista Road, Atlanta, Georgia.



Condolences may be made at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10909766



