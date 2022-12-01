COUCH, Linda



Linda Clift Couch, age 69, of Alpharetta, Georgia, formerly of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022. Born on July 17, 1953, in Athens, Tennessee, Linda was the eldest child of Bunny Evans and William Clift. Linda attended Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, and graduated from University of Tennessee with a degree in microbiology. She also graduated with honors from University of Tennessee Health Center with a degree in medical technology.



She's lived throughout the southeast including Tennessee, various parts of Florida, and ultimately settled in the Atlanta area. Linda had a love of travel and gardening, and she adored her granddaughter. Her family and friends will remember her as a joyous and happy person to be around who was welcoming to all.



Linda was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Couch; daughter, Laura Saportas of Austin, Texas; son, Daniel Saportas (Jennifer) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; stepsons, Carson and Cameron Couch of Alpharetta, Georgia; granddaughter, Olivia of Fredericksburg, Virginia; stepmother, Melba Jean Clift of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and her brother, Bill Clift (Liz) of Australia; and countless friends, nieces, and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



A memorial service is arranged for Saturday December 3, 2022, 12 PM at Roswell Presbyterian Church in Roswell, Georgia.

