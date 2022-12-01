ajc logo
X

Couch, Linda

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COUCH, Linda

Linda Clift Couch, age 69, of Alpharetta, Georgia, formerly of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022. Born on July 17, 1953, in Athens, Tennessee, Linda was the eldest child of Bunny Evans and William Clift. Linda attended Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, and graduated from University of Tennessee with a degree in microbiology. She also graduated with honors from University of Tennessee Health Center with a degree in medical technology.

She's lived throughout the southeast including Tennessee, various parts of Florida, and ultimately settled in the Atlanta area. Linda had a love of travel and gardening, and she adored her granddaughter. Her family and friends will remember her as a joyous and happy person to be around who was welcoming to all.

Linda was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Couch; daughter, Laura Saportas of Austin, Texas; son, Daniel Saportas (Jennifer) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; stepsons, Carson and Cameron Couch of Alpharetta, Georgia; granddaughter, Olivia of Fredericksburg, Virginia; stepmother, Melba Jean Clift of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and her brother, Bill Clift (Liz) of Australia; and countless friends, nieces, and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service is arranged for Saturday December 3, 2022, 12 PM at Roswell Presbyterian Church in Roswell, Georgia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
14h ago

Credit: File photo

8 alleged metro Atlanta gang members convicted in teen’s execution-style murder
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
13h ago
The Latest

Youngblood, Benjamin
2h ago
Gresham, Wymbreth
2h ago
Herron, Terrance
2h ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top