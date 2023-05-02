COUCH, Joseph Stephen



Joseph Stephen Couch, age 70 of Covington, Georgia, passed away on April 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Marlin H. Couch. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Janet Couch; mother, Esther Couch; son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Elizabeth Couch; granddaughter, Lucy Couch; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Patty Martin; nephew, Luke Martin; father-in-law, Bobby Cowan; and, countless other family members, friends and colleagues whom he loved dearly.



Joey or Joe as he was known to most was loved by all who met him. He worked at Acuity Brands lighting company for 42 years and was an active member of Starrsville Church for over 45 years. Joey's faith in God was the centerpiece of his life, and he faithfully served his church in every capacity.



Joey was a skilled musician, carpenter, gardener and mechanic, among many other talents. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, football, history and spending every moment of available time with his wife and family. Joey never met a stranger and was friends with everyone he knew. He never missed an opportunity to help someone in need.



After a brief, courageous and quiet battle with cancer, during which he remained as optimistic and uplifting as ever, he passed away peacefully with his wife Janet holding his hand.



A Funeral Service for Joey was held Monday, May 1, 2023, 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the funeral home one hour prior to his service from 10:00 – 11:00 AM.



Those wishing to make a donation may do so to Starrsville Church, Covington, Georgia.



