Couch, Barbara

Obituaries | 13 hours ago

In Loving Memory of Barbara Hunnicutt Couch 9-27-1926 - 6-18-2020 Barbara was a pistol!!! Very opinionated but would give you the shirt off of her back. She served as a Representative-at-large in the Georgia House of Representative. Was Mayor of Hapeville Georgia. Was a member and taught Sunday School at Peachtree Christian Church. She was a volunteer and contributed financially at Christian City and Southwest Christian care. She loved to travel, square dancing, and crafts (especially making doll houses). She lived a long life and will be missed by many who knew her. She never met a stranger. Love from cousins Juanita Turner (and family) and Juanita Kalb"

