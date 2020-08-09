COUCH, Barbara Barbara Darlington Hunnicutt Couch of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away in on June 18, 2020, at age 93. Barbara was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 27, 1926, to Boyd Hunnicutt and Emma Lou McBrayer Hunnicutt. The family moved back to Georgia soon after Barbara's birth. Barbara attended Hapeville Schools and graduated from Hapeville High School where she was a cheerleader and basketball player. After high school, she married her high school sweetheart, James Brooks. From that marriage came one of the loves of her life in her son, James Allen (Jim/J.B.) Brooks, Jr. In 1946, Barbara married Urquarht Leonard Couch, a man she loved until the day she died. She and Len followed his career in the US Marines and Air Force and lived in Maine, California, and Spain but always wanted to return home to Georgia. In 1953 the twins, Marcia and Michael, were born followed by Steve in 1956. Barb and Len raised their four children in East Point, Georgia. During those years, while Len completed his service in the US Air Force and teaching high school, Barb worked a variety of jobs but finally began working for Fulton County. Barb worked for many years as the Administrator for the Fulton County Delegation at the Georgia General Assembly. In 1981, she put her passion for progress and the State she loved into action. Barb ran for the Georgia House of Representatives, an at large position for all of Fulton County representing more than 600,000 people. Wearing out several pair of shoes, she won every election that she entered. In the General Assembly, Barb served with distinction for five terms as a close ally of the Fulton County Chair, Sidney Marcus and the Speaker of the House, Tom Murphy. Ultimately, she chaired the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit System Oversight Committee. Barbara's success in supporting the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, women's health issues, children's health issues (mandating seat belts and car seats for children) and fighting discrimination against women and African Americans was well known throughout Atlanta and Fulton County. Barb was a proud Democrat from her youth until her last breath working tirelessly for election of Democrats at every level of government. She and Len loved going to the Inauguration of Jimmy Carter as part of the Peanut Brigade. Upon retiring from the General Assembly, Barb was elected as Mayor of her hometown, Hapeville, Georgia. She served in that position for several years and helped steer the City through several turbulent issues. Barb was a tireless public servant who believed that politicians should make a positive difference in the lives of every citizen. Barb was a devout Christian, one of the first female deacons in the Christian Church. She was resolute in her commitment to witness for her faith in Jesus. She loved Christmas, Easter, and the 4th of July. Barbara Couch is survived by her sister, Olivia Robinson; her children, James Allen Brooks Jr. and Susan Brooks (Tierra Verde, Florida), Marcia Couch Nichols and Michael Nichols (Houston, Texas), Michael Earl Couch and Belinda Couch (Kingsport, Tenn), and Steve Couch (Dalton, Georgia and Tierra Verde, Florida); her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Joshua and Lelia Nichols and Dinny and Cooper; Jessica and Alex Sanders and Ida and Noa; Zac Nichols, Anna Nichols, Matthew and Sara Couch and Elli and McKaylin; Courtney and Ryen Minton and Ash and Conner; Casey Mitchell and Audrey and Erin; Natalie and Justin Hopland and Aiden; Marshall and Brittany Couch; Taylor Couch and his daughter Emma; and Cameron Couch; Barb's nieces, Shannon Robinson Barbutto and her son Finn, and Sloane Darlington Robinson and her son, Rowan Cheatam. Many thanks to Barb's friends and family. Contributions in Barb's memory can be made to the non-profit, religious, or political organization which you believe can improve the lives of Americans.

