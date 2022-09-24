COTTRILL, John



John "Dick" Richard Cottrill, 76, of Social Circle, GA, passed away, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 with his loved ones by his side.



Dick was born October 14, 1945, in Bebington, Chesire, England to Edward and Alice (Kirkpatrick) Cottrill. He graduated from Birkenhead High School Academy in 1964 and from the University College of North Wales in 1967. In 1973, Dick moved to the United States. Dick was employed in various positions within Rentokil from 1967 – 2003. However, his pride and joy was his dedication and service of those in the various stages of recovery and sobriety through Hope Homes from 2006 – 2019 as well as serving as Board Chairman of The Sobriety Resource from 2020 to present. On May 24, 2015, he married the Diane Sebba in Madison, GA. Dick loved to be out in nature and could be found in his garden, hiking various mountains in North Georgia, at the beach soaking up the sun or kayaking various rivers and streams in Georgia or Florida. When not busy outside, he was often found reading and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Dick is survived by his wife, Diane Sebba; his son, Geoff Cottrill and his wife Lindsay of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Brooks and Bowen Cottrill; as well as his niece, Jane Cottam and nephew, Mark Edward Cottrill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alice; and his brother, Thomas Michael Cottrill.



A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM for visitation, followed by a service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 15 at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road Covington, GA 30014. Reverend Jim Ross will be officiating. In leu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association – Georgia Chapter. Mailing address: ALS Association – Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30328. Online donation: please visit http://webga.alsa.org/ click on Donate and proceed with instructions as follows: ensure "Honor or Memorial Gift" is selected, type in John Richard Cottrill with recipient's email address as CottrillALSDonation@gmail.com . Those wishing to sign Dick's Tribute Wall may do so at www.caldwellandcowan.com.

