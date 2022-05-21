COTTRELL, W.L.



The Homegoing Service for Rev. W. L. Cottrell, Pastor Emeritus, Beulah Baptist Church, Atlanta, will be Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Beulah Baptist Church, 170 Griffin Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Entombment, Westview Abbey. A public viewing will be Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 3-6 PM at the church. Rev. Cottrell served as Senior Pastor at Beulah Baptist Church for 53 years, where he touched the lives of innumerable congregation members and their families. Whether he was performing a wedding, dedicating a baby, visiting members in the hospital or comforting a grieving family, Rev. Cottrell had the unique ability to make all those he encountered feel his love, unflappable joy, and peace that came from his faith in God. As the old saying goes, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Although Rev. Cottrell's earthly life has reached its conclusion, his legacy continues in the lives and memories of the many people he cared for by offering words of encouragement and asking them in a way that only he could: "Have I told you lately that I love you?"



He leaves to mourn: his faithful son, Christopher L. Cottrell (Pamela); daughter in-law, Cheryl Cottrell; granddaughters; Kiana Cottrell, Char'l Cottrell Joiner (Curtis), Dana Marie Cottrell Rattray (Camal), grandson, Christopher L. Cottrell, Jr. (Brittany); eight great-grandchildren, and countless other beloveds.




