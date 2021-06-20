Cotsakis, Jim

COTSAKIS, III, George James "Jim"



Jim Cotsakis, 57, of Brookhaven, GA passed away on March 18th, 2021 from heart failure.



Jim was born on November 12, 1963 and was the eldest son of George J. "Coty" Cotsakis Jr. and Nan Baird Johnson. He was a proud Atlantan growing up in an idyllic suburban Atlanta neighborhood constantly surrounded by friends and family. Jim attended Lakeside High School where he graduated in 1981 and formed some of his closest and most lasting relationships. He then thrived at the University of Georgia, a university his daughter, Christina, would later attend. While at Georgia, Jim was an avid fan of the "Junkyard Dawgs" and an active member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity where he formed even more friendships. After a brief stint in Florida, Jim then came home to Atlanta where he would marry, raise a daughter and build a business. Jim loved to play golf and attend sports events.



Jim's friends and family would describe him as a social person who loved being around people and having fun with others. Jim was a loyal, genuine and caring friend who would actively keep in touch with others. Whether attending a concert, sports event or impromptu gathering, Jim enjoyed interacting with people and building relationships. As a family member, Jim was a devoted grandson, son, brother, and parent, taking great pride in his heritage.



While his family and friends are heartbroken at his early passing, we remain encouraged by the full life he lived combined with his strong faith and belief in God. We will truly miss him.



Jim is survived by his daughter Christina Cotsakis Cordon (Christian) of Athens, GA, sister Holly Cotsakis Campbell (Christopher) of Dunwoody, GA, brother Mark Cotsakis (Catherine) of Charlotte, NC, step-sister Ginger Larson (Greg) of San Diego, CA and step-brother Christopher Johnson of Cary, NC.



The Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on July 9, 2021 at Shallowford Presbyterian Church located at 2375 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, GA 30345.

