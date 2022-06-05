COTE, Gary



Gary Patrick Cote, 59, born in Baltimore, Maryland, passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on May 29 after a long battle with heart failure. He is survived by his beloved wife, Valerie Cote; his cherished children Angela, Tara and Michael "Mikie"; his sister, Lori Asti; his brothers-in-law, James Asti and Bill Rodgers; and, his sister-in-law, Ann Cote.



Gary's smile lit up a room, from the moment it appeared as a baby. When the rigors of adulthood tamped down that smile, it was always glorious when it showed itself again. One of the things that made him smile was his children; Gary loved his children with his whole being. He was a dedicated provider, and enjoyed working at Mark/Trece, Inc. in Lawrenceville, GA for nearly 15 of his 30 years as a CAD designer.



Gary loved the ocean - the sun, the ocean spray, the wind in his hair, boating and fishing. His two favorite spots were Ocean City, MD and the Florida Keys. He shared his love of the ocean with his children as often as possible, although it was never often enough in his eyes.



Being a true, native Marylander, Gary loved steamed blue crabs, and would drive for hundreds of miles just to get those authentic crabs with Old Bay seasoning. Gary liked Old Bay on just about anything. He also loved hot wings, as hot as he could get them. He was always ready to step up to the plate for an eating challenge.



Gary was the best of men and had a gentle, loving soul. He had a soft heart for animals and friends in distress, and a large capacity for love. He loved his cat, Sunny B, and feeding Thrasher's French fries to the sea gulls in O.C. Later, feeding "the Gucci geese" became a favorite pastime. He found joy in those simple pleasures, and had more quality time with his children. Sometimes, a curse becomes a blessing. Gary learned how to navigate to those blessings.



There to welcome him into Heaven are his parents, Arthur and Irene Cote, and his brother, Christopher Cote. We, his family, take comfort in knowing that Gary will be there to welcome us... with that room-lighting smile and his warm embrace. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your preferred animal rescue.

