COSTOPOULOS, Sylvia Tuntas



Sylvia Tuntas Costopoulos, Age 78 of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully in her home on Christmas morning 2020. Sylvia was born in Atlanta, GA on November 21, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Sophie and John Tuntas. She graduated from Henry Grady High School in 1960 and attended the Atlanta College of Art. She married Constantine Costopoulos in 1962 and worked alongside him in the restaurant business until their retirement in 1998. Together they raised their children Vickie and John, sacrificing for their education and instilling values in them of hard work, service, and a love of the Greek Orthodox Faith and culture. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing mahjong, book club and spending time with her three Grandchildren, the loves of her life. Sylvia always had a smile on her face, a jovial wit about her and was a friend to all. She was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation where she was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, the Arcadian Society and the Danaos Society. She volunteered at the Atlanta Greek Festival annually and was instrumental in starting the children's Summer Day Camp program where she served as Art Director. Sylvia was member of the Daughters of Penelope for over 57 years where she served in various leadership roles including President. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 58 years, Constantine 'Gus' Costopoulos of Atlanta, GA, daughter Vickie Costopoulos of Atlanta, GA, son John (Dea) Costopoulos and grandchildren Arden, Michael and Colin of Suwanee, GA and several nieces, nephews and Godchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Presbytera Kathryn Constantinides of Charlotte, NC. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation following social distancing protocols with interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ahepa M.L. Chapter No. 1 Educational Foundation for the Daughters of Penelope Endowment in loving memory of Sylvia Costopoulos, mail to Bill Aicklen 4580 Chardonnay Court Dunwoody, GA 30338 or Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation Endowment Fund 2500 Clairmont Road NE Atlanta, GA 30329.



