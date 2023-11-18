COSTOLO, Catherine Dennis "Catherine"



Catherine Dennis Costolo, 77, passed away on October 23, 2023, at her home in Smyrna, Georgia, after a brief illness. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Katherine Biedenharn Dennis and James Copeland Dennis. She attended Alamo Heights High School and graduated from the University of Texas, where she majored in Spanish and was a Kappa Kappa Gamma. She moved to Atlanta in 1969, where she taught Spanish at the Lovett School for five years.



Catherine is survived by her son, Michael Costolo, 36, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and his fiancée, Nicole Orlovsky. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joe Dennis; and her ex-husband, Monte Costolo.



In the summer of 1974, she took a summer school photography class at Lovett along with several of her fellow teachers. From that point, Catherine became an accomplished photographer, constantly studying techniques in both digital and film work with the finest photographers in the world. Her interests were varied in landscape, nature, and macrophotography. Her remarkable patience and her creative eye produced volumes of work. She travelled throughout the United States, Canada, Italy, and Africa, exploring the majesty of God's infinite creations. She won countless awards for her work and was meticulous in her film development and her watercolor work.



Catherine was a member of many associations including the Atlanta Camera Club, Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association, and the Junior League of Atlanta. Catherine was a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist, Atlanta, for over fifty years, teaching Sunday School, and serving on numerous committees there. Most of all, she loved her son, his future, and the wonderful world he could explore.



A memorial service will be held at her home on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11 AM.



The family requests that memorials be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, the Lovett School Photography Department, or a charity of choice.



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