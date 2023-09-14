Costen, Melva

COSTEN, Dr. Melva Wilson



Celebration of Life Services for Dr. Melva Wilson Costen will be on Saturday, September 16, 2023, 1:00 PM at Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, Rev. J. Oscar McCloud, officiating. A public viewing will be on Friday, September 15, 2023, between the hours of 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM, with The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony beginning at 5:15 PM and a wake to follow.



