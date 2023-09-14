Costen, Melva

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

COSTEN, Dr. Melva Wilson

Celebration of Life Services for Dr. Melva Wilson Costen will be on Saturday, September 16, 2023, 1:00 PM at Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, Rev. J. Oscar McCloud, officiating. A public viewing will be on Friday, September 15, 2023, between the hours of 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM, with The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony beginning at 5:15 PM and a wake to follow.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title4h ago

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves celebrate as East Division champions
3h ago

Credit: WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center

I-285 in Sandy Springs back open after truck overturns, spills chicken
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW DEVELOPMENT
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW DEVELOPMENT
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records
10h ago

Credit: ASSOCiA

TV, film producers spent $4.1 billion in Georgia fiscal year 2023
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Stafford, Alvin
1h ago
Smith, Leila
1h ago
Price, Lawrence
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As Braves close in on 6th straight NL East title, follow updates from the AJC
11h ago
16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top