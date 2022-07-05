ajc logo
Costas, Pete

COSTAS, Pete

Pete Dennis Costas, age 91, died peacefully in his sleep Friday evening, July 1, 2022 at his home in Snellville Georgia. Pete was born On March 12, 1931 in Norfolk, Virginia to George Costas (a.k.a. Savas Gehopolous) and Ruth Cleveland (Tyree) Costas. He served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1952 and his fellow man as an officer of The Salvation Army from 1956 through 1995. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Naomi (Anderson) Costas, and his daughter Patricia Denise (Costas) Parker. Pete is survived by his older children: William and Bonnie Ruth (Costas) Metz, Pete Dennis and Catherine Costas, Linda Marie Costas and her fiancée Jim Pattee; and by his second wife, his beloved Deborah Lynn (Davis) Costas, and their children George Alexander Costas and William Nicholas Costas. Pete is also survived by by 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at A. S. Turner funeral home in Decatur, GA on Wednesday, July 6 with a viewing at 10:00AM followed by the service at 11:00. Burial will follow immediately at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA.




