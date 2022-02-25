Corzine, Sandra

CORZINE (KRAN), Sandra Anne "Sandi"



Sandra Anne Corzine, 58, of Saint Simons Island, Georgia entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 2, 1963 in Buffalo, New York the daughter of Mary Ann Barke and the late Jerome Francis Kran. Sandi, as she was affectionately known, moved to Dunwoody, Georgia at an early age with her parents and was a 1981 graduate of Crestwood High School. She was in 3 musicals and a member of the Drill Team. She attended Auburn University and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority in 1982. Sandi had a strong faith in our Lord and cherished a wooded crucifix that she carried with her. She married Jaime Corzine and moved to Montauk, New Jersey for several years before relocating to Summerville, South Carolina. In order to be close to her mother and stepfather Mary Ann and Chase V. Barke, she became a resident of St. Simons Island, Georgia in 2015. Sandi was known for lighting up a room when she entered with her affectionate smile. Her ready smile and sweet disposition will be missed by many of her friends and family. Left to cherish her many memories are her parents, Mary Ann and Chase Barke; a sister, Susan Mary Croce of Maryland; 2 nieces, Elana Harper and Alexander Croce both of Maryland; a nephew, Matthew Harper of Maryland; an uncle, William R Connolly. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Minister Linda Scott Alexander officiating. A reception will follow the service at Sea Palms Resort on Saint Simons Island, 515 N. Windward Dr., St. Simons Island, Ga 31522. Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

