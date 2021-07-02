Corse, John

CORSE, Jr., John Doggett



John Doggett Corse, Jr. died June 24, 2021.



John was born on February 9, 1960, to John D. Corse, Sr. and Margaret Murchison Corse in Jacksonville, Florida. After his family moved to Atlanta, John graduated from the Westminster School. He was a top-ranked junior tennis player and as a member of the Junior Davis Cup team competed internationally in the "majors"' where he was a quarter finalist at Junior Wimbledon. He went on to play tennis at Stanford University, the dominant college program of the time, where he also met his wife, Andrea Markl.



Following college, John received his law degree from the University of Kansas where Andrea earned her medical degree. The two were married, moved to Baltimore and had two daughters, Alexa and Cameron. John worked initially at Piper & Marbury, later moved to USF&G and in 2003 joined Constellation Energy as Chief Litigation Counsel. In subsequent years, he worked for subsidiaries of Exelon, following its acquisition of Constellation, and most recently was Vice President and General Counsel at BGE. John was an accomplished corporate litigator and contributed his time to pro bono activities as well in the Baltimore community.



John's enthusiasm, optimism and good humor were both remarkable and infectious. He loved all things Baltimore, his adopted home, and everything to do with sports both as a participant and as a fan. He was a wonderful friend and mentor—his two daughters and two of his nephews were highly-ranked junior tennis players thanks in no small part to John's efforts. He was devoted to his lifelong partner Andrea, to his daughters and to the rest of his family. The extraordinary courage, resilience and determination he showed as he endured serious health issues over the years exemplified the strength of his character and reflected his love for life.



John is survived by Andrea, his daughters Alexa and Cameron, his mother Margaret Corse, his sisters Carita Kelly and Margaret Hicks, his nieces and nephews and beloved dog "Wilson." A funeral will be held at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, 256 E. Church St., Jacksonville, FL 32202, on July 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM. The service will also be live-streamed on the Cathedral website jaxcathedral.org. Following the service, the Committal will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.



The family would welcome contributions in John's memory to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins or the Esperanza Center Legal Fund in Baltimore.

