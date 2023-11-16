CORRY, Yvonne Sue Kegley



Age 77, died peacefully on November 12, 2023 at Cobb General Hospital, in Marietta, Georgia. She lived in Cobb County, Georgia with her sister, Phyllis Hardy. She was a native of Verner, West Virginia and moved to Atlanta in 1964, where through her exceptional skills at shorthand gained employment at ITE; she would later move on to Sperry Univac, where she spent 17 years working in accounts receivable, while at the same time raising her son. In later years, she worked for Georgia Mountain Water and Chrystal Springs, retiring in 2015. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, Betty Browning, Clarence E. Johnson, Harry McClure, Bill Kegley, Rod R. Kegley, Kenneth C. Kegley, and Danny Kegley. She was a blessing to friends, colleagues, great-nieces, greatnephews, and extended family; and will be greatly missed by her son, George H. Corry III and daughter-in-law, Heather L. Corry of Kennesaw, GA; granddaughter and grandsons, Moxie Mae Marin Corry, Ellis Wyatt Corry and Arlo Dean Corry of Kennesaw, GA; sister, Phyllis K. Hardy of Marietta, GA; sister-in-law, Marry Ann-Corry McCauley of Pylesville, MD; sister-inlaw, Shirley McClure of Man, WV; nieces, Sherri Johnson, Teresa McClure and Allison Lambert of Man, WV; nephew, Clark Kegley of Temecula, CA; niece, Kim Kegley of MN; niece, Connie Howell of Bowden, GA; nephew, Kenneth J. Kegley of CA; sister-in-law, Alice Kegley of Mableton, GA; niece, Terri Ernst of Olive Hill, KY; nephew, John Kegley of Villa Rica, GA; sister-in-law, Helen Kegley of Olive Hill, KY; niece, Melissa K. DeSantis of Oxford, FL; nephew, Brian Kegley of Cincinnati, OH; nephew, Eric Kegley of Greenville, OH; nephew, Chris Kegley of Mount Sterling, KY; sister-in-law, Pam Kegley of Man WV; nephew, David Cook of Fredericksburg, VA; nephew, Phillip Cook of Gilbert, WV; niece, Peggy Ryder of Verner, WV; nephew, Clarence Johnson of Man, WV; nephew, Kenny O. Johnson of Verner, WV; niece, Joann Harless of Yeager, WV; and nephew, Mike Johnson of Man, WV. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory at 2480 Macland Road, Marietta, GA 30064 will host viewing services on November 18, 2023 between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM.



Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.



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