CORRALES, Pat



Pat Corrales, assistant to the General Manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who spent more than 64 years in professional baseball, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, August 27, 2023, at the age of 82.



Pat is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Donna Myers Corrales of Atlanta and Big Canoe, Georgia; daughters, Rena C. Hammerness of Austin, Texas, and Patricia C. Collins of Williamstown, New Jersey; and son, Jason P. Corrales of San Diego, California. He was preceded in death by son, Patrick D.P. Corrales of Atlanta, and daughter, Michele D. Pollitt of Williamstown, New Jersey.



"I was fortunate to have worked with Pat for more than thirty years at three franchises and he was instrumental in turning all three into championship organizations," said Stan Kasten, Dodgers President and CEO. "He loved mentoring young players and the number of players he influenced is too long to count. Pat truly loved the game of baseball, and we will miss him."



Pat was a true baseball lifer in Major League Baseball by signing his first contract at the age of 18 out of high school and spent 64 active years, as a catcher, manager, coach, and special assistant. He lived for baseball and the ballpark, and loved every aspect of the game.



Corrales, who was the first major league manager of Mexican American descent, worked for the Atlanta Braves, the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers following his playing, managing and coaching career. He signed with the Phillies in 1959 after a stellar baseball and football career at Fresno (CA) High School. He played in the big leagues with the Phillies (1964-65), St. Louis Cardinals (1966), Cincinnati Reds (1968-72) and the San Diego Padres (1972-73).



Corrales managed three different teams and had a 572-634 record. He managed the Texas Rangers (1978-80), the Phillies (1982-83) and the Cleveland Indians (1983-87). Prior to managing the Rangers, he spent two plus seasons as a coach (1976-78) with the Rangers. After retiring from managing in 1987, he returned to coaching with the New York Yankees in 1989 and also coached for the Atlanta Braves (1990-2006) and with the Washington Nationals (2007-08, 2009 and 2011).



Corrales joined the Dodgers' front office in November of 2012 as a special assistant to the President and has been with the organization in the last 11 years.



Corrales won a World Championship with the Braves in 1995 and also was a member of the Dodgers' World Championship victory in 2020.



Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM. The family will receive guests after the Mass in Kenny Hall, which is adjacent to the Cathedral. A graveside service will take place at 2 PM, at the Big Canoe Chapel Cemetery at 1851 Steve Tate Hwy., Marble Hill, GA 30148.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the Big Canoe Animal Shelter, 10676 Big Canoe, Big Canoe, GA 30143.



