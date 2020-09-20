CORR, John William "Bill" John William "Bill" Corr passed away at the age of 84 on September 15, 2020 at home in Atlanta, Georgia with his loving family by his side. Bill was born on May 19, 1936 in Richmond, VA the son of Kathleen and Levi Corr. He graduated from Virginia Military Institute (VMI) as a Distinguished Student in Chemistry in 1958. After serving in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps, he received his Doctorate (Ph.D.) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1966. It was at Chapel Hill as a graduate student that he met and fell in love with his wife, Anne Plummer, of Wilmington, NC. This December would have been their 57th wedding anniversary. After receiving his Doctorate, he worked for E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company for 33 years, specializing in chemicals and pigments, which took him to Wilmington, DE and Carmel, IN. He retired from the company in 2002 and they moved to his wife's hometown of Wilmington, NC in 2004. In 2019, they moved to Atlanta, GA to be closer to their daughters. Bill was a true gentleman; he was sweet, generous, and thoughtful to all, especially his family. With Bill, family always came first. He was known for his sense of humor and ability to tell a joke at a moment's notice. He enjoyed playing and watching golf, good bourbon, and the occasional cigar. Scoring a hole-in-one and attending the Masters several times were his golfing highlights. One of his favorite places to be was the front porch of his wife's family beach cottage in NC, where he was the go-to person for bloody marys and daiquiris. He had many wonderful lifelong friends and was a founding member of the "Useless Postcard Club". He is survived by his wife, Anne Plummer Corr; daughters Carolyn Corr Smith (Branden) and Susan Austin Corr of Atlanta, GA; brothers Laughton (Ruby) of Mechanicsville, VA and Warren (Sheryl) of Hertford, NC; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and dachshund Max, his devoted and constant companion. In 2008, on the occasion of his 50th VMI class reunion, his daughters started the Dr. J. William Corr Class of 1958 Scholarship at VMI. Memorial donations may be made to the scholarship fund through the VMI Alumni Agencies at www.vmialumniagencies.org or the VMI Foundation P.O. Box 932 Lexington VA 24450. Please reference the "Dr. J. William Corr Class of 1958 Scholarship." Due to coronavirus concerns, there will not be a memorial at this time, although the family plans to hold a celebration of his life at a later date.





