CORPENING, Charles



Charles Conrad Corpening, 72, of Cumming passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Charles was born April 3, 1949 at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta to the late James Crumley and Aileen Cook Corpening. He graduated from Gordon High School and entered the U.S. Navy where he served 4 years as a Radio Operator. Charles loved birds, recognizing them by sight and sound; he enjoyed learning about them by reading the Audubon Society magazine. He also loved cats, going to concerts and fishing. Charles retired after 25 years with the Texaco Oil Company. A good man with a pure heart, Charles was the best husband to Donna and a great, beloved uncle. He is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Louis Nix.



Survivors include his wife, Donna Nix Corpening; brother, James C. (Angelyn Kay) Corpening, Jr.; sister, Debbie Corpening (Mark) Wright; sister-in-law, Mary Joyce Nix; nieces, Meredith Corpening (Lamar) Davis, Valerie Corpening, Cindy (Herman) Bloch; nephews, Kevin Wright, Steven (Jennifer) LeClercq, Wendell (Sharon) Nix; and a number of great nieces, great nephews and other relatives.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 7, at 1:00 PM at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, with military honors, will be Thursday, July 8, at 11:00 AM at Georgia National Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.



Flowers are appreciated or you may make contributions to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.st.jude.org.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.



