CORNETT, Jr., Marion W.



Marion W. Cornett, Jr. passed away peacefully at home in his sleep in the early morning hours of September 12, 2022. He was 79 years old.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jaquelyn (Jackie) Cornett; daughters Meredith Cornett and Lisa Earnest Khemani; sons-in-law Ethan Perry and Aly Khemani; and grandchildren Charlie Perry, Sofia Khemani, and Zain Khemani.



Born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Marion W. Cornett, Sr. and Marjorie Harrington Cornett, Marion graduated from Russell High School in East Point in 1961. After earning his Bachelor of Laws degree in 1964 from Atlanta Law School, Marion spent his early career as a private practice attorney. He went on to serve as an attorney for the State of Georgia, Deputy Director of the Office of State Administrative Hearings, and finally, as a Judge of Last Appeals with the Department of Human Resources, retiring in 2010.



In his retirement, Marion enjoyed his grandchildren, pets, and traveling with Jackie to places near and far. He embodied kindness and maintained a mischievous sense of humor through his final days. His family and friends miss him dearly.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 18, at A.S. Turner & Sons (3:00 PM; visitation at 2:00 PM).



Donations in honor of Marion's life may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah (https://bestfriends.org/sanctuary).



