Cornelius, Steven

Steven Cornelius, Sr. of Wayzata, Minnesota died January 19th, 2021, at the age of 70. Steve was born on July 3, 1950 in Evanston, Illinois to Kenneth and Hollie Cornelius. He graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota and returned to Illinois where he met his wife, Marie, and started their family in the suburbs of Chicago. He had a successful career with McMaster-Carr, which brought the family to Peachtree City, Georgia, where they stayed for over 20 years before retiring to the lovely state of MN -- we think for the winters. Steve was a lover of music and played trumpet in several brass bands, was an avid Bears and Cubs fan, and he enjoyed doing taxes so much he picked up a retirement gig at H&R Block "for fun." Steve was preceded in death by both parents, wife Marie, and brother Richard. He is remembered with love by his family: son Steven Cornelius, Jr. (Megan O'Reilly), and daughters Lisa (Jim) Tracy, Katlyn (Hunter) Seuntjens, grandchildren Evelyn, Charlotte, Louis, James, Mae, Benjamin, and Beauregard, brother Kenneth (Mary) Cornelius and sister Melanie Cornelius (Tricia Valentine), partner Robin Groenke, and many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



